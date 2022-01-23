Dover: Fire and coastguard rescue four people from cliff cave
- Published
Four people had to be rescued after getting stuck in a cave in a coastal cliff face in Kent.
The group were trapped in the remains of an old tunnel in St Margaret's Bay near Dover.
Coastguard teams from Deal, Folkestone and Langdon Bay were called out just after 20:00 GMT on Saturday, as well as Kent fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency crews used a 13.5m (44ft) ladder to reach the cave, and guide the group to safety.
There are no reports of any injuries, but South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended to check the group over as a precaution.