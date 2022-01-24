Sandwich A257 crash: Woman arrested after man, 80, dies
A woman has been arrested after an 80-year-old man died in a crash, police say.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A257 Ash Bypass near Sandwich, Kent.
The man is believed by police to have been hit by a black BMW at about 06:45 GMT.
Kent Police say the car was not at the scene when officers arrived but a woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident and anyone who has dashcam footage from the scene.
