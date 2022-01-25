Lucas Dobson: MP backs life jacket law after boy's river death
Tougher laws to prevent drowning in open water, following the death of a six-year-old boy, have received the backing of a Kent MP.
Lucas Dobson, 6, slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich on 17 August 2019.
His body was found four days later after a large search and rescue operation.
Natalie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover, told the House of Commons a new law would make it compulsory for young people to wear life jackets on boats.
Lucas' family has been campaigning for new measures to be made compulsory to protect children near stretches of open water.
Lucas, from Deal in Kent, was jumping between a boat and a pontoon when he fell, his inquest was told. He was not wearing a life jacket and was swept away by the fast-flowing river.
Lucas' father Nathan Dobson owned a 25ft (7.6m) cabin boat and the pair would go out on the river every weekend, the inquest heard.
Ms Elphicke told MPs: "He missed his footing and he plunged into the water. He was instantly swept away by the strong tidal currents."
Known as Lucas' Law, the new legislation "would make it compulsory for young children to wear life jackets on boats and around them," Ms Elphicke said.
"It would require more life-saving buoyancy rings and lifelines to be installed near rivers, lakes and seas, and start a new safety awareness campaign for parents of young children."
Lucas' inquest heard how he had tried to jump from a pontoon on to a boat but missed and "dropped like a pencil into the water".
Coroner Joanne Andrews concluded that his death by immersion was an accident.