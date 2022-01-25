Folkestone mother speaks of anger after East Kent baby death review
A grieving mother has spoken of her anger after a report into her stillborn daughter's death concluded the hospital did not follow guidelines.
Baby Ava died after a difficult delivery at home in Folkestone, Kent, on 23 July.
A report by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said "had she been in a hospital setting, the outcome may have been different".
The East Kent Hospital trust has offered its "heartfelt condolences".
Ava's mother, Hollie Bourne, 23, told BBC South East: "I'm just angry. We can't grieve properly because she should be here."
'A living nightmare'
Ava had been large for her gestational age so a plan had been drawn up to induce labour at 40 weeks, even though guidance says that should have happened at 39 weeks.
However, when Ms Bourne caught Covid, the induction at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford was postponed.
Ms Bourne went to the emergency department with breathing difficulties, but was discharged after tests and went into labour two days later at home.
During the delivery, Ava became stuck and was stillborn.
Ms Bourne said: "My three-year-old daughter watched the whole birth.
"We are still living in the same flat, we sleep in the same bed that she was taken from us, walk over the same place where she had her CPR."
Ava's grandmother, Chantelle Stockley, added: "There aren't any words. It's a living nightmare every single day, every minute of the day."
'Improved monitoring'
Findings in the 61-page HSIB report after Ava's death include that a maternity early warning chart had not been completed.
This could have prompted an obstetric review before Ms Bourne was discharged and may have led to a change in her care.
It concluded that: "The Covid-19 pandemic did have an impact on the care of the mother and may have affected the outcome for the baby."
And it said that "had the mother been in the hospital setting, the outcome for the baby may have been different".
In a statement, the chief nursing officer of East Kent Hospital trust, Sarah Shingler, said: "I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Ava's family.
"The trust has implemented improvements to maternity services for women in East Kent - including foetal wellbeing monitoring training for maternity staff.
"The trust is also continuing to improve the way women are reviewed when they attend the emergency department."