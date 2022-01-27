Dover arrest: Escaped prisoner sent back to jail after 20 years
- Published
A man who escaped from prison more than 20 years ago has been arrested and jailed for selling drugs.
Barry Doughty, 57, of Maison Dieu Road, Dover, broke out of a Cambridgeshire prison in 1999, Kent Police said.
Officers arrested Doughty while investigating the sale of steroids at a property in Dover.
On Monday, he was jailed for six years after admitting to escaping from prison and being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and anabolic steroids.
Kent Police carried out a warrant to search the property in Maison Dieu Road, Dover and found Doughty in the back garden.
When he was arrested he gave a false name.
'Dangerous drugs'
When the property was searched more than 100 vials of drugs, including steroids and testosterone, were discovered, and documents showed drugs had been sent to addresses in the UK, USA and Ireland, police said.
A police spokesman said: "Analysis of documents found at the property suggested the operation had been running since 2017 and had generated at least £80,000."
Det Sgt Minichiello, from Kent Police, said: "Doughty showed a complete disregard for the justice system by escaping from prison and committing these offences while illegally at large.
"The kind of drugs he and his associates were producing are illegal for a reason - because they are dangerous. By producing them at an unsuitable location and sending them off around the world he was putting others at danger."
Doughty was sentenced at a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.