Covid: Unvaxxed Canterbury man placed in coma because of virus
- Published
The partner of a man placed in an induced coma after catching Covid-19 is warning others not to drop their guard as restrictions are lifted.
Olly Toole, from Canterbury in Kent, is 32 and was not vaccinated, but had no underlying health conditions.
He is now out of the coma, but his partner said at one point she was told he might not survive.
Cheryl Waters, who is seven months pregnant, said: "They told me to come in and say goodbye."
"To then sit in a room alone because of Covid rules and have a doctor tell you 'I don't think I can save your partner' is probably the most harrowing experience I'll ever have in my life."
Mr Toole was put into a coma at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate after developing blood clots on his lungs.
He was transferred to St Thomas' Hospital in London for further treatment.
It is not yet known when he will be discharged, but Ms Waters said he now needs to learn how to walk again.
Ms Waters said Mr Toole had not gone unvaccinated for ideological reasons.
She said: "He's not an anti-vaxxer at all, he wanted to get the vaccine but life gets in the way and you think 'I'll do it tomorrow, do it the next day'."
"It would be lovely if he had had it, so then I know he tried everything."