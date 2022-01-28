M20: Operation Brock barrier to be relocated
Work to relocate the Operation Brock barrier on the M20, which will last for 12 months, has begun.
The concrete barrier was introduced to keep traffic moving amid fears that a no-deal Brexit plan would lead to delays at the border.
The barrier, located between Ashford and Maidstone, will be moved from the hard shoulder of the M20 to the central reservation.
Drivers have been told to expect lane closures and a 50mph speed limit.
National Highways head of operational integration Nicky Potts said: "We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on road users".
'Extensive construction work'
Ms Potts said the works will also reinstate the hard shoulder between Ashford and Maidstone to "its original width".
She added the "extensive construction work" will begin in phases and include upgrading drainage and carrying out ground work, so the movable barrier can be stored.
Operation Brock allows lorries heading to Dover to use one side of the M20. All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite side.
The barrier has been unpopular with local residents, although travel authorities say the system reduces disruption.
National Highways confirmed during the motorway works the barrier will be used as a safety barrier and can "still be easily deployed" if it is needed in the event of delays at the border.
Drivers have been warned to routinely check before travelling as road closures are expected.
The M20 will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 8 from Friday until 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
Drivers are advised to use the A20 as a diversion.