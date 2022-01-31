Folkestone lorry park plans approved by councillors
- Published
Plans for a lorry park near the Channel Tunnel have been approved.
The HGV facility on Cheriton High Street, Folkestone, will include 150 lorry spaces, six new commercial units and an expansion of existing premises.
Planning officers had recommended the application be refused claiming that there wasn't a need for lorry parking in Folkestone.
But after a vote Folkestone and Hythe District councillors narrowly rejected officers' advice.
Seven councillors voted to approve the park, five were against.
Liberal Democrat councillor Gary Fuller said: "The reasons given by the officers that this area is supposed to be office space and there isn't need for lorry parking, anyone looking at the M20 during Covid or Operation Brock couldn't fail to notice we need lorry parking."
Green councillor Georgina Treloar said she was concerned about the "double whammy" of additional traffic and noise.