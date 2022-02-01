Prescription error not to blame for Chatham woman's death
The son of an 82-year-old woman who died following a dispensing error said it is vital lessons are learned to prevent similar mistakes.
Rachel Sands died of natural causes, a coroner ruled on Tuesday, following a gastrointestinal haemorrhage, Covid-19 and underlying health conditions.
Mrs Sands died six days after being given the incorrect medication from Well Pharmacy in Chatham.
Her son Rocky Troiani said waiting for answers had been "13 months of hell".
Coroner Bina Patel concluded the error did not contribute to Mrs Sands' death.
However Mr Troiani said more needs to be done to prevent errors, especially with drugs which could be lethal if incorrectly taken.
"That would give me some reassurance," he said.
"This has been devastating for me, and I wouldn't want to see another family go through that."
Mrs Sands was a victim of what pharmacists call a LASA error - looks alike, sounds alike.
She was given the anti-depressant Fluoxetine instead of the diuretic Furosemide.
It was Mr Troiani who spotted the error in November 2020.
Medical experts told the inquest that given the length of time between taking the drugs and her death and given the volume of drugs taken, it was unlikely to have been a significant contributor to her death.
Since the error Well Pharmacy said it has updated its training and operating procedures.
It has put in stickers to encourage accuracy checks and amended the guidance manuals for prescribers.
The lessons learned from the inquest will also be sent out across the company in the next few weeks, the inquest was told.