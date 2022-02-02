Northfleet schoolboy killed after being hit by a bus
A schoolboy has died after being hit by a minibus.
The boy was walking along Vale Road in Northfleet when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter, according to Kent Police, who are appealing for information.
Emergency services were called at 08:25 GMT on Wednesday, close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue.
The child, of secondary school age, died after being taken to hospital. His next of kin have been made aware.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the child or vehicle in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Kent Police.
Drivers have also been asked to check dashcams for any footage which may assist the investigation.
