Northfleet schoolboy death: Teenager arrested after bus crash
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a schoolboy was hit by a bus.
The Northfleet Technology College pupil was walking to school along Vale Road on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter.
He was taken to hospital, but died later that day.
A teenage boy from the Gravesend area was arrested and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Daniel Grant, a parent of another child at the school, was first on the scene as he came across the crash during the school run.
He and a member of staff from the college began CPR while paramedics were setting up, he said.
Mr Grant said: "I can't imagine what it's like for the family, but I want his parents to know that I tried my hardest.
"Clearly it wasn't good enough because he's no longer with us, but there was nothing more I could do."
The school also paid tribute to the boy, and in a statement said the "whole school was shocked and deeply saddened".
"Our thoughts are with his family and many friends, both in and out of school, at this terribly sad time."
Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information into the crash, which occurred about 08:25 GMT, close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the child or vehicle in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Kent Police.
Drivers have also been asked to check dashcams for any footage which may assist the investigation.