Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware: Man charged with second murder
A man accused of killing a mother from Kent has been charged with the murder of a second woman.
Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St-Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
On Tuesday he was charged with killing 33-year-old Leah Ware from Hastings on or around 7 May, Sussex Police said.
Mr Brown has been remanded in custody and will appear in court in relation to the new charge on March 25.
Concerns were raised for Ms Ware in November as she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time, Sussex Police said.
Despite extensive inquiries to date, her body has not been found.
Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, was last seen at a petrol station with her Mini Cooper near Cranbrook on 14 November.
Following a public appeal Kent Police found the car, and Ms Morgan's remains.
The cases are being investigated jointly by Kent and Sussex Police.
In a joint statement the forces said: "Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time.
"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.
"We understand the impact that this may have in our communities. We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us."