Levi Bellfield confesses to Lin and Megan Russell murders, lawyer says
- Published
The man serving life for the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler has confessed to killing mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell, a lawyer has said.
Another man, Michael Stone, has twice been found guilty of the murders of Ms Russell and her six-year-old daughter in Kent in July 1996.
His solicitor says he has now received a statement written by Levi Bellfield which details the killings.
Stone was also found guilty of trying to murder Megan's sister Josie.
Lin Russell and her daughters Megan and Josie, then nine, were attacked as they walked along a country lane in Chillenden, before being bound, blindfolded and bludgeoned with a claw hammer.
On the day of the murders, Dr Shaun Russell was told that he had lost his whole family. It was only when a policeman at the scene noticed Josie move that it was realised she had survived the attack.
Stone was first found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder in 1998 and again in 2001, after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction due to doubts over a prosecution witness.
An application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2010 was rejected and an attempt to seek a judicial review of the decision also failed in 2011.
Stone has always protested his innocence.
His solicitor Paul Bacon says he has now received a four-page statement from Bellfield in which he claims to have carried out the attacks, including details of what he was wearing and how he made his escape.
Bellfield is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Millie, who went missing from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2002.
He has also been convicted of murdering Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and of the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, and will never be considered for parole.
The alleged confession will now be referred to the CCRC.
Last year Mr Bacon said a shoelace found at the scene of the murders - and which was missing until it was found in police storage in 2020 - could provide vital DNA evidence.
Det Ch Sup Paul Fotheringham of Kent Police said: "Following two trials at which Stone was found guilty by a jury on both occasions, and an appeal to the High Court, Michael Stone remains convicted of the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, and the attempted murder of Josie Russell in 1996.
"Michael Stone made an application to apply for a Judicial Review in respect of his conviction in September 2012. The Honourable Mr Justice Blake ordered that permission for the application should be refused.
"The Criminal Case Review Commission commenced an extensive re-examination of the murder investigation in 2017 and has had access to all forensic evidence, documentation and exhibits from the original investigation, the review by Hampshire Police, details of the two crown court trials and appeals to the High Court.
"The shoelace which was seized as part of the original investigation was made available to the CCRC. All evidence from the examinations on the shoelace were recorded and disclosed to the CCRC."
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "This is currently not a matter for the CPS but we stand by to assist with either a new police investigation or a CCRC referral."