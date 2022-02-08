Mental health first aid: Campaigners launch charity after friend's suicide
Friends of a man who took his own life are campaigning for mental health first aid staff in schools, colleges and universities.
Robbie Curtis, 22, from Canterbury, Kent, went for a run and never returned home in August 2020.
Friends and family members co-founded a charity in Mr Curtis' memory to provide funding for mental health first aiders.
They hope its work will prevent future deaths by suicide.
Erin Quigley and Charlie Song-Smith, both 23, co-founded the R World Foundation after Mr Curtis died with the aim of stopping others experiencing the pain they have felt in losing their friend.
The charity partners with schools, colleges and universities to provide resources and fund mental health instructor training for teachers and lecturers, who can then go on to educate colleagues and students on how to spot signs of mental health issues.
Ms Quigley said it was "absolutely devastating" when she heard of Mr Curtis' death from a mutual university friend.
Ms Quigley said: "I think the services are there but they're just in such high demand and so understaffed that often people think, oh, my problem is maybe not as bad or I won't get the help in time so I won't go."
She added that Mr Curtis had spoken to her briefly about his mental health issues but had implied he was getting help and "things were improving".
Mr Song-Smith said: "I think a cultural shift is needed to get to a point where young men feel able to be as open as everyone else is about how they're feeling."
He added: "The motivation from having lost such a close friend, that is really driving everything that we're doing. I really want to see a change and I feel like we already see signs that the work that we're doing is making a difference."
If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed, information on where you can go for support is available on BBC Action line here.