Northfleet schoolboy death: Tribute to child killed in crash

Szymon was hit on Vale Road, Northfleet, close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue

A schoolboy killed after he was hit by a minibus had a smile which "lit up a classroom", his school has said.

Szymon, 11, was walking to Northfleet Technology College (NTC) when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter in Vale Road on the morning of 2 February.

A teenage boy from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for the school said Szymon had a bright future in sport.

The whole school was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragedy, he said.

Tributes and flowers were laid at the scene of the crash

"Szymon had made a fantastic start at NTC, he was working hard to achieve his grades and had made some really good friends.

"Szymon loved the game of basketball and was a very talented and enthusiastic player. He had a bright future in the sport and his coaches looked forward to him playing in our sixth-form academy team.

"He will be remembered for his smile which lit up the classroom and was especially wide after scoring a basket and celebrating with his friends."

