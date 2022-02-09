David Fuller: Victims' families call for judicial review into inquiry
- Published
The daughter of a woman abused by necrophiliac murderer David Fuller has applied for a judicial review into an inquiry into his crimes.
Fuller, 67, was sentenced last year to two whole-life tariffs after murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987 and sexually abusing over 100 women and girls' bodies.
An inquiry was launched in November but relatives said it had "no teeth".
The inquiry has been approached for comment.
Amanda Miah, whose mother was abused by Fuller, has now applied for a judicial review, backed by other victims' families, to extend its powers.
Lawyers for the families of 36 victims say the current inquiry's non-statutory status means it will not be able to legally compel witnesses to give evidence.
They have also questioned the independence of inquiry chair Sir Jonathan Michael because of his former role as chief executive to a number of NHS hospitals.
Ms Miah's mother, Sonia Miah, who died in 2018 aged 54, was one of the victims abused by Fuller in the morgues of Tunbridge Wells Hospital and its predecessor, the Kent and Sussex, while he worked as an electrician over a 12-year period.
Ms Miah's lawyer, Ben Davey, said she and many other families want a full statutory judge-led inquiry, with hearings held in public.
Mr Davey said: "The family say the inquiry is not fit for purpose. They say it does not have sufficient powers to be able to fully examine how David Fuller was able to commit these offences over such a long period of time.
"They also say the chair of the inquiry is not independent and therefore he will not be able to maintain the integrity of the inquiry by remaining in post."
Sir Jonathan announced in January his inquiry into Fuller, of Heathfield, East Sussex, will be split in to two parts.
The first stage will focus on Fuller's crimes in the Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, while the second will examine the implications for the country as a whole.
In a previous statement, Sir Jonathan said: "We will provide an opportunity for those families and staff who have been directly affected by the actions of David Fuller to share their experiences and information with the inquiry in ways that are sensitive and supportive."
A spokesperson for the inquiry previously said that non-statutory inquiries are "often quicker" than statutory inquiries, enabling recommendations to be made faster.
It added: "While we cannot legally compel people to give evidence, there are other levers available to the Inquiry to encourage people to come forward, for example reporting to their professional body or regulator.
"The Inquiry is independent of the NHS and of the government. Sir Jonathan and his team are determined to be objective and thorough in their work."