Andre Bent: Man jailed for brawl before Maidstone murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for his role in a fight that led to a man being murdered outside a nightclub.
Channing Hart, 31, was caught on CCTV chasing people with a broken bottle outside the Gallery club in Maidstone, Kent, in August 2019.
Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed during the fight. His killer Vasilios Ofogeli was jailed for at least 20 years for his murder in 2020.
Hart was jailed for 21 months at Maidstone Crown Court.
Hart, of Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, drove Ofogeli and three others away from the scene moments after Mr Bent was killed, Kent Police said.
Hart pleaded guilty to violent disorder but was found not guilty of assisting an offender following a trial.
Like Ofogeli, who fled to Greece after the murder, Hart also went on the run and caught a flight to Bangkok, Thailand.
But he was arrested at Heathrow Airport when he returned to the UK, almost two years after the attack, on 18 August 2021.
Det Supt Patrick Milford said: "Hart has proven himself to be a cowardly individual who kicks people when they are down, uses bottles and belts as weapons and who runs away to another country instead of facing up to the consequences of his actions."
He added the sentence sent a "clear message" to others that police "simply do not tolerate such appalling acts of violence in our county".