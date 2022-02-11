Sevenoaks: Man jailed for breaking into house twice and threatening woman
- Published
A man who broke into a house twice and threatened the woman who lived there has been jailed.
Thomas Arnold, 31, of Quarry Road, Maidstone, Kent, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison on Wednesday.
After first breaking into the home in Sevenoaks and making threats last December, Arnold then returned a second time.
He stole cash, as well as slashing sofas and chairs.
Arnold was caught and arrested near the house after the second break-in.
Kent Police, who were alerted after the first incident, said officers were with the victim - who was known to Arnold - when he phoned to make threats.
Arnold sent more phone messages to the victim the next day, "indicating he was stalking her", police said.
He was charged with burglary, criminal damage and harassment, causing a victim to fear harm would be used against her.
As well as being jailed, Arnold, who pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court, was also given a five-year restraining order.
PC James Grace said: "Arnold is a violent individual who put his victim through a terrifying ordeal.
"His actions were those of a bully and a coward and west Kent will be a safer place while he is serving his prison sentence."