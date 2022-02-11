BBC News

Canterbury: Rape arrest after woman attacked at bar



Police said the woman was attacked in the ladies toilets at The Loft bar in Canterbury

A man has been arrested by police investigating a report a woman was raped at a bar.

Police said she was attacked in the ladies toilets at The Loft in St Margaret's Street, Canterbury, Kent, at midnight on 5 February.

A 36-year-old man from the city was held on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail until 4 March.

Kent Police said other women were believed to be in the area of the toilets at the time of the attack.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

