Canterbury: Rape arrest after woman attacked at bar
- Published
A man has been arrested by police investigating a report a woman was raped at a bar.
Police said she was attacked in the ladies toilets at The Loft in St Margaret's Street, Canterbury, Kent, at midnight on 5 February.
A 36-year-old man from the city was held on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail until 4 March.
Kent Police said other women were believed to be in the area of the toilets at the time of the attack.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.