M2 crash: Man dies after crash near Rochester

Published
Police were called to the crash on the M2 at junction 3

A man has died after a crash on the M2 in Kent, police have said.

Emergency services were called at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday after a silver BMW M6 crashed off the coastbound carriageway at junction 3.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries but died early on Friday. His next of kin have been told.

Kent Police appealed for witnesses, and particularly anyone who saw the car before the crash.

