Leysdown: Man who robbed 1k fruit machine winner jailed
- Published
A man who violently robbed a woman of her fruit machine winnings has been jailed, police say.
William Smith, 27, threatened the victim with a knife in Leysdown, Kent, after she won more than £1,000 last June.
Smith, from Meopham, lunged at the woman with the weapon and ran off with her purse after she dropped it, Kent Police said.
He was sentenced to six years at Woolwich Crown Court.
Smith, who was arrested after a police appeal, admitted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He previously claimed he was not in Leysdown when the attack happened, but forensic evidence was found on a hat he dropped.
