Folkestone fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in a house fire.
The victim's body was found inside an address on Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone, at about 10:30 GMT on Thursday.
Kent Police said a 24-year-old suspect from Folkestone remained in custody for questioning.
The force had previously appealed to locate Liam Petts, who was thought to have information about the blaze.
Investigations to establish the cause of the fire continue.
