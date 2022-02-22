BBC News

Canterbury Cathedral: Unique artefacts go on display in new exhibition

A collection of artefacts has gone on display for the first time as part of a "highly-anticipated" new exhibition at Canterbury Cathedral.

The objects include the first known piece of Christian art made in England after the arrival of the Anglo-Saxons.

Making History: Church, State and Conflict focuses on the relationship between archbishops and kings.

Officials described the exhibition as a "small treasure at the heart of the cathedral".

Medieval warrior Edward, The Black Prince, wore this helmet

The exhibition also includes:

  • Grant from William de Tracy - A penitential gesture from one of the four knights who murdered Thomas Becket in 1170.
  • The Accord of Winchester - An 11th Century document establishing the supremacy of the Archbishop of Canterbury over the Archbishop of York.
  • Papal Mandate from Innocent III - A document from 1205 ordering King John to accept the elected Archbishop of Canterbury.
  • The Lyghfield Bible - A late 13th Century pocket Bible written on high quality parchment.
The Canterbury Cross is a significant example of Anglo-Saxon Christian art

Dr Sarah Turner, collections manager at Canterbury Cathedral, said: "Each object tells a story, sometimes of faith or trust, of anger or repentance, and each one shines a light onto the complex history of the Cathedral."

The permanent exhibition is part of the Canterbury Journey, a multi-million-pound project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

