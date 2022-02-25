Ashford: New bicycle factory could create thousands of jobs
Thousands of jobs could be created at a new bicycle factory in Kent, if plans are approved.
Bike manufacturer Brompton says it wants to invest £100m to develop an area of wetlands in Ashford.
By 2027 the company hopes to employ 1,500 people at the site and support thousands more local jobs.
Brompton intends to submit a planning application by the end of April. Ashford Borough Council has agreed to support the plans in principal.
The site would become the headquarters for one of the UK's biggest bicycle manufacturers, Brompton said.
The new factory will be constructed on a floodplain, which the company says will be transformed into a nature reserve.
About 200,000 bikes per year will be produced there, the company says.
Its current factory in Greenford, London, will continue to operate until at least 2030.
Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton, said: "By choosing Ashford we can retain this strong connection to London and the UK, whilst being on the doorstep of Europe."
Leader of Ashford Borough Council, Councillor Gerry Clarkson, said: "This is a once in a generation opportunity to bring jobs and opportunities to the town."