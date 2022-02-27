BBC News

Cyclist dies in collision with car in Wrotham

The cyclist died in a collision with a grey Peugeot on the A20, police say

A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a car, Kent Police said.

He died on the A20 London Road between Old Coach Road and Gravesend Road in Wrotham in a crash with a grey Peugeot 208 car, at 15:30 GMT on Saturday.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact Kent Police.

