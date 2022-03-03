Kent PCC survey highlights women's night-time safety concerns
- Published
Women in Kent have highlighted their anxieties about venturing out alone at night in a new survey.
The survey, by Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner, looked at the extent of violence and abuse towards women and girls in the county.
A year ago Sarah Everard was abducted and murdered by Met police officer Wayne Couzens, from Deal, Kent, sparking a nationwide outcry.
More than 8,000 responded to the PCC's survey, 93% of whom were women.
In its findings, the survey listed parks and open spaces, taxi ranks, bus stops and town centres as among places where people felt least safe.
The government announced this week it was appointing a national policing lead to improve their response to the issue.
The survey asked people aged 16 and above to rate how safe they felt in places including town centres, bus stops, taxi ranks, on public transport and in places of work.
In its findings, 97% of respondents said they took action to feel safer at night, including walking home with someone else, staying in well-lit areas or talking to someone on the phone.
In the best-performing district, Sevenoaks, six out of ten women said they felt safe in the town centre at night. That figure fell to three out of ten who felt safe in Gravesham town centre.
When asked why they had not reported being a victim of crime, the survey found respondents "repeatedly suggested they didn't think they would be believed, or they didn't think it would be taken seriously".