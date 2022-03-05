Tonbridge crash: Man, in 20s, dies in single-car collision
A man, in his 20s, has died in a single-vehicle crash.
He was driving a silver Audi S3 on the A26 Woodgate Way, in the direction of Tonbridge, Kent, when it crashed at about 03:00 GMT.
The man was declared dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed, Kent Police said.
The force added it wanted to hear from anyone with information, or who witnessed the crash or had mobile or dashcam footage.
