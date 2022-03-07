Boy who stabbed girl 60 times in Sittingbourne given life sentence
- Published
A boy has been given a life sentence for a "brutal" attack on a teenage girl which saw her stabbed 60 times.
The girl was found in a field off Highsted Road, Sittingbourne, by a dog walker at 07:30 BST on 22 July.
She was likely to have been laying there with serious injuries for at least seven hours, Kent Police said.
The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted attempted murder and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.
He will serve a minimum of 10 years before parole can be considered.
Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said the boy presented "a clear danger to the public" and he hoped the support he gets in custody "gets to the root cause of his dangerousness".
Deleted texts
Emergency services airlifted the victim to a London hospital where she was found to have 60 stab wounds to her body.
A total of 99 injuries were recorded by a pathologist who reviewed the case.
The boy was detained later that day after numerous people who knew him and the victim identified him as a possible suspect, police said.
Detectives found deleted text messages on his phone which had been shared between the two on the evening of the offence.
'Exceptionally harrowing'
Other texts on the phone showed he had a desire to stab the victim, police said.
CCTV captured him walking to meet the girl late on 21 July and from this officers tracked his movements to and from the scene.
They established the two met at about 23:00 on 21 July, with the victim last seen on camera just after midnight.
Det Ch Insp Kimber said: "The brutality inflicted on [her] was abhorrent, and managing this investigation has been exceptionally harrowing."
He said the actions of the officers who first responded to the call for help "ultimately led to the victim surviving".
She had displayed "exceptional bravery" and a "fighting spirit" which was shown by the physical recovery she had made, he added.