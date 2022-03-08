Kent MPs urge action on Ukrainian refugees in Calais
Conservative MPs in Kent have called on the government to do more to help Ukrainian refugees stuck in Calais unable to cross to the UK.
Almost 300 people hoping to cross the Channel have been turned away in Calais because they do not have the paperwork.
About 600 are in the city seeking British visas but they are being told they must apply in Paris or Brussels.
Conservative MP for North Thanet Sir Roger Gale demanded: "Open the doors and let them in. This is not humane."
The Home Office has defended its response and insisted it was "a rapidly moving and complex picture".
Meanwhile, a row has developed between Sir Roger and Home Secretary Priti Patel following her appearance in the House of Commons on Monday.
He claimed the home secretary made an "untrue statement" when she told the Commons a visa application centre "has now been set up en route to Calais."
He said: "That patently was untrue. In any normal circumstances, under any normal government, that would be a resignation issue. She should go."
In response, the Home Office pointed to a comment made later by the home secretary, where she said: "I can confirm that we are setting up another VAC (visa application centre) en route to Calais. I made that quite clear in my remarks earlier on."
The government has since announced refugees will be able to apply for UK visas at another processing centre being set up in Lille.
'Real danger of death'
Sir Roger said: "What I want to hear is a clear statement there will be a visa waiver for all Ukrainian children and all adults with a valid Ukrainian passport."
He has also pushed to open Manston Airport in Kent as a processing centre.
"It can be done and we should do doing it. What we are doing it at the moment is woefully inadequate," he said.
Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling Tom Tugendhat agreed more should be done to help those fleeing Ukraine.
He said: "They not trying it on. They have been bombed out of their homes and if they go back are in very real danger of death."
He said the UK had mobile teams which could go to Calais to do the biometric checks necessary for visas to enter the UK.
"Offering sanctuary is about making sure we are going to protect people from some of the worst vices in society, not just the threat of war," he added.
'Medical emergency'
The Home Office said the number of Ukrainian refugees granted visas to come to the UK has risen from about 50 on Sunday to 300.
In a statement it added: "This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review."
Meanwhile, volunteers in Kent are arranging for urgent medical equipment to be sent to people with diabetes in Ukraine.
A hanger in Manston is being used to collect donations.
Charlie Cawsey from Deal has been co-ordinating the effort with the United With Ukraine appeal.
He said they had already had more than 1,000 requests for help from diabetes across Ukraine.
"If someone in Kyiv has three days of insulin left, when they run out there is no plan B, there is no way out of that, they go straight into ketoacidosis, which is a life threatening medical emergency," he said.