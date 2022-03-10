Tony Hudgell's mum Paula is being treated for bowel cancer
A woman who campaigns for tougher sentences for child abusers has revealed she has cancer.
Paula Hudgell, the adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, who had both legs amputated after abuse by his birth parents as a baby, says she is being treated for bowel cancer.
Ms Hudgell has campaigned for Tony's Law, which increases maximum jail terms for abusers to life imprisonment.
Her son has raised £1.7m for the hospital which saved his life.
Ms Hudgell, from Kings Hill in Kent, told BBC Breakfast that Tony has inspired her as she faces an operation and chemotherapy.
She said: "I'm OK. Last month I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which was a huge shock, I have to say.
"It's thrown everything in turmoil. I don't fear for myself - the biggest fear was for my children."
She says she is due to have surgery on Friday, to be followed by chemotherapy.
"I'm positive, I'll stay positive," she said.
"Tony's energy, his positivity, just oozed out of him and I lap it up."
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said Tony's Law would provide "maximum protection to the most vulnerable," with the maximum jail sentence for those who cause or allow a child's death increasing from 14 years to life imprisonment.
Sentences would also go up from 10 to 14 years for people who cause serious harm to children.
Mrs Hudgell is now campaigning for a child cruelty register to prevent those who abuse children from working with youngsters, and allowing their children to be taken into care.
She says she has received a letter from Mr Raab saying the register was being considered as part of an official safeguarding review.
Mrs Hudgell said: "Campaigning for the child cruelty register will still happen. It's actually keeping me going."