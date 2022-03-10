Thanet: Warning as oil washed up on eight beaches
Oil deposits have been washed up on eight Kent beaches.
Thanet District Council (TDC) is warning dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead at locations around the Broadstairs and Margate area.
The beaches are being cleared of "small deposits of oil," according to TDC.
Initially the council reported on Wednesday that four beaches were affected, but this figure was increased to eight on Thursday.
A number of small oil deposits have washed up between Walpole Bay and Dumpton Gap.— Communications Team (@ThanetCouncil) March 10, 2022
The beaches are being cleared - please take extra care on these beaches until the warning signs have been removed.
If you spot deposits of oil at any other beaches, please call 01843 577 000. pic.twitter.com/PZhNNFuV0A
The public have been warned not to go below the high water mark until the warning signs have been removed.
Beaches at Louisa Bay, Dumpton Gap, Stone Bay and Viking Bay were the first to be issued with warnings.
Walpole Bay, Botany Bay, Kingsgate Bay and Joss Bay were added 24 hours later.
The council has asked anyone who spots oil on any beaches to contact them.