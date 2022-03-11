Ashford kidney donor in 1,000-mile cycle ride to raise transplant awareness
A man who donated his kidney is to cycle 1,000 miles across Europe to encourage more people to become living donors.
Graham Sutherland from Ashford, Kent, donated a kidney to Mark Phillips after a chance meeting on a golf course.
Mr Phillips, 57, used to go for dialysis three days a week until his transplant in 2019.
Mr Sutherland will cycle across Europe to raise awareness of how live organ donation can save lives.
The 73-year-old said: "Anyone can become a donor, even in old age."
After his successful kidney transplant operation, Mr Phillips was able to return to work as a police officer.
"It was life-changing," he said.
"I was always told a live donor transplant was the Rolls-Royce of kidney transplants."
Almost 7,000 people are waiting for life-saving transplants in the UK, and data shows that operations fell by almost 30% during the pandemic.