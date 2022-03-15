JC Rook & Sons: Dozens made redundant as Kent butchers' chain closes
- Published
Dozens of people have been made redundant in Kent after a family-owned chain of 11 butchers' shops closed.
The impact of the pandemic was blamed on the closure of JC Rook & Sons, which was established more than 55 years ago.
The branches closed their doors on Monday. A production and distribution facility in Ramsgate and a food service facility in Shoreham also shut.
"The majority of the company's 155 employees have been made redundant," administrators Interpath Advisory said.
A "small number of staff" are being retained to assist with the administration process, they added in a statement.
Neil Gostelow, joint administrator, said: "JC Rook & Sons was a well-established and well-respected family business.
"Sadly, the impact of the pandemic on trading meant that the directors had to take the difficult decision to place the company into administration."
Joseph Christmas Rook set up his first store in Dover in 1965 and retired ten years later. The business was being run in 2022 by the third generation of Rooks.