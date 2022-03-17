P&O job losses devastating blow for Dover, local MP says
- Published
The announcement of 800 redundancies at P&O Ferries has been described as a "devastating blow" by Dover's MP.
Natalie Elphicke said the job losses, many of which would be on the Dover to Calais route, amounted to a U-turn on assurances given to her previously.
Frank Macklin from the GMB union said: "This is the nail in the coffin for the British seafarer."
A statement from P&O Ferries said the company was not a viable business in its current state.
Footage obtained by BBC South East showed the moment P&O staff in Dover were told the news.
Ms Elphicke, who has been Dover's MP since 2019, said: "It's absolutely disgraceful the way the workers were told, without having a proper consultation or going through the usual processes."
In peak season the Dover-based company operates 15 daily sailings to Calais, but it was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In May 2020 P&O said it would be making 614 cross-Channel staff redundant.
The company on Thursday announced there would be no ferries out of Dover for the next few days.
Long queues have formed on the A20 trying to access the port.