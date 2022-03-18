P&O Ferries: Archbishop of Canterbury condemns redundancies as inhumane
The Archbishop of Canterbury has described P&O's decision to sack 800 workers without warning or consultation as "inhumane and unethical".
Speaking in a joint statement with the Bishop of Dover, Justin Welby called for assistance for Dover.
Archbishop Welby said P&O's move was "cynically timed for a moment when the world's attention was on Ukraine."
Protests continued on Friday in Dover, with the town's Conservative MP being heckled by demonstrators.
All P&O services remain suspended.
The Archbishop said the firm's actions "treated human beings as a commodity of no basic value or dignity."
At the scene
Simon Jones, BBC News, Dover
This is a town still reeling from yesterday's announcement.
The majority of the 800 staff sacked live in the Dover area.
Some have worked for the company for years.
They felt part of a family. But now that has, suddenly and unexpectedly, been taken away from them.
Three P&O ships are tied up at the cruise-liner terminal.
When they will next sail, and who will be on board, is far from clear.
Demonstrations continued to affect the Port of Dover for a second day.
The local MP, Natalie Elphicke, was jeered by protesters who shouted "shame on you" and "you're on the bosses' side".
Ms Elphicke responded: "I stand with the workers."
She said: "I have asked employment ministers to take immediate action to support workers who are impacted."
Meanwhile, those who were made redundant by P&O continue to feel a sense of shock.
Phil Lees was an engineering officer for 34 years with the company in Dover.
He said: "This whole situation has just ripped the heart out of me and the industry.
"At the moment I'm just numb, in shock, and it feels almost like a bereavement. I feel very badly betrayed."