David Fuller: Victim's family has 'no faith' in mortuary abuse inquiry
By Amanda Akass
BBC News
The sister of a young woman whose body was abused in a hospital morgue says it feels "cruel" an inquiry will not be holding hearings in public.
David Fuller, 67, abused corpses, including children, in two Kent hospital morgues over 12 years while working as a electrician.
Following his conviction in November an independent inquiry was set up.
Speaking anonymously, the victim's family say they have "no faith" in the independent process.
The say the decision not to hold the hearings in public is "another kick in the stomach".
Fuller was sentenced last year to two whole-life tariffs for murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells in 1987, and sexually abusing the dead bodies of over 100 women and girls.
Detectives investigating the murders discovered videos and photos of the abuse in the mortuaries of the Kent and Sussex Hospital and its replacement, the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, hidden in Fuller's Heathfield home in December 2020.
So far 87 of the victims have been identified and their families informed, Kent Police say.
The father of one of those victims said: "I had got to the stage where I'd just about got over the loss of our daughter, and then police turned up again. It's set us back a long way."
Her mother said: "I haven't slept since October. I probably get three, maybe four hours sleep a night. It's affected my health. It's awful."
An independent inquiry has been set up to examine how Fuller's crimes could have happened, and to look at what lessons can be learned.
Its first report is due in mid-2022, but lawyers representing many of the families say its non-statutory status means witnesses cannot be forced to attend and its hearings will not be held in public.
The family say they have no faith in the way it's being carried out.
"The inquiry seems to be in secret, behind doors," said the victim's father.
"The NHS does not deserve anonymity. They allowed these crimes to happen on their property by their employee. The NHS part of it should be public, it should be open, I should be allowed to go to it."
Her sister said this was not what the families had expected when the inquiry was originally announced by the health secretary in November.
"It was incrementally backtracked. So it was 'oh no, it's going to be held in private', 'oh no, you're not going to have input into the questioning', 'oh no you can't go and watch it'," she said.
"So they gave you all this hope, then they take it all away from you.
"That just feels so cruel after everything else we've already been through."
The victim's sister said: "It's been one kick in the stomach after another. They don't want the PR nightmare, the exposure of the NHS.
"Here is an opportunity with this inquiry to find out why he wasn't caught sooner and who is responsible for that.
"But we're still being ghosted by these institutions. This inquiry doesn't seem to be worth the paper it's written on."
An application for a judicial review has been submitted by Amanda Miah, the daughter of another one of Fuller's victims, in a bid to extend the inquiry's scope.
A spokeswoman for the inquiry said: "Hearings will be held in private to protect the dignity of the deceased."
She said the inquiry wanted to ensure families could "share their experiences and information with it in ways that are supportive and sensitive".
"In addition, we feel that the Inquiry is more likely to get the answers needed to prevent anything similar happening again if interviews with NHS and private sector witnesses are conducted privately."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Following David Fuller's conviction we are taking action to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.
"The independent inquiry chaired by Sir Jonathan Michael will look into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed and their national implications.
"We believe a non-statutory inquiry will help us understand as quickly as possible how these offences took place without detection, identify any areas where early action is necessary, and consider wider national issues - including for the NHS."