M20: Operation Brock deployed over P&O freight delays
Work to deploy moveable barriers on the M20 in Kent is to take place on Monday night, National Highways has said.
The measure is being reintroduced as a precaution due to reduced ferry capacity at the Port of Dover.
Kent Resilience Forum said there was "sufficient capacity" to accommodate displaced P&O freight.
It said it had taken the decision to "ensure a smooth flow of traffic through the county".
Operation Brock allows lorries heading to Dover to use one side of the M20. All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite side.
Operation Brock will keep the M20 open in both directions by using a contraflow on the M20 London-bound carriageway between junctions 8 and 9 (between Maidstone and Ashford) with lorries heading for mainland Europe being directed onto the coastbound carriageway, where they can be queued if necessary.
All other traffic, including local freight and cars heading for the Channel will directed onto the contraflow on the M20 London-bound carriageway.
Two specialist machines will be used to deploy 14,000 tonnes of concrete blocks in a few hours, National Highways said.
The barrier has been unpopular with local residents, although travel authorities say the system reduces disruption.