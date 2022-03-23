Dina Asher-Smith awarded Kent university honorary doctorate
Dina Asher-Smith, the fastest British woman in history, has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Kent.
The sprinter is the current world 200m champion and reigning European champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Asher-Smith won a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay in the Tokyo Olympics but withdrew from the 200m with an injury.
She said her focus is now the 100m at the Birmingham Diamond League competition on 21 May.
Asher-Smith, who has a history degree, wrote an award-winning column in which she shared personal stories of racism.
She told BBC South East: "It feels uniquely special to be recognised by the University of Kent. I'm very much used to performing on track and getting the accolades and medals that come with that, but when you get recognised by your local community, being a Kent girl myself, it feels really special.
"When I was growing up I was fortunate to have incredible icons, like Denise Lewes, Kelly Holmes, Christine Ohurogu, and I admired them so much for what they did on track, but also off track," she said.
"We can all talk the good talk about body image and being anti-racism, and being in favour of getting more women into sport, but you really have to get out into the community and do it.
"We only have one life and you may as well leave a very positive mark on the community that you're in."
The sprinter from Orpington was part of the Team GB quartet to claim bronze in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016.
She will be made a doctor of the university "for her exceptional and inspirational athletic career", the University of Kent said.
Asher-Smith has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines and was twice a finalist in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.