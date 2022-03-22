Two Tunbridge Wells houses 'severely damaged' after bus crash

Daniel Vecerdea
The bus hit the houses at about 22:00 GMT on Monday

A bus has crashed into two houses in Tunbridge Wells, severely damaging both, Kent Police have said.

The crash happened at about 20:00 GMT on Monday in Greggs Wood Road, near High Brooms station. The bus was operating the 277 route.

The fire service, ambulance service and police were all called to the scene.

"Officers attended to assist fire and ambulance crews. There were no serious injuries reported," a police spokesman said.

The bus was also severely damaged, he said.

Two houses were severely damaged when they were hit by a bus

A neighbour told the BBC: "I was watching TV inside when we heard a loud loud bang.

"There was dust, and it looks frightening."

He said a car had also been damaged.

"The neighbour's damage is really really bad. It's not just the walls - she can't use the electricity and it was near the gas pipe, which is quite dangerous."

A car was also damaged during the crash, a neighbour told the BBC

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics