Gillingham FC: Ban for football fan who assaulted player during match
- Published
A football fan who assaulted a player during a match has been banned from attending his team's games for three years.
Ross Mitchell, 39, shoved Tayo Edun in the back after the player scored a goal for Lincoln City at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium.
The assault occurred after Edun celebrated by jumping over barriers near the home fans' stand.
Footage from the 7 August incident was shown to Maidstone Magistrates' Court.
It left 23-year-old Edun, who has since moved to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, wary of interacting with fans, which "kills the game" for him, the court was told.
The attack came after some Gillingham supporters booed the away team when they took the knee at the start of the match, Edun's then teammate Cohen Bramall said.
More than 4,000 spectators were at the game when Edun scored within the first four minutes, the court heard.
Stewards who removed Mitchell from the stadium afterwards said he appeared drunk, prosecutor Terry Knox said.
Mr Knox added that Mitchell had a number of previous football-related convictions, including for being drunk at a sporting event in 2010 and a public order offence in 2008.
The ban prohibits Mitchell, of Arden Street, Gillingham, from attending all Gillingham home and away matches and all England national games in the UK for three years.
He was also fined £623 and ordered to pay £620 in costs.