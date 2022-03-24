Plastic alligator in Sheerness prompts Kent Police callout

Kent Police
The alligator was reported at the side of a road in Sheerness

Police have been called out to deal with a reported alligator sighting, only to discover it was a toy.

Kent Police officers were sent to Queenborough Road in Sheerness at just after 07:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers, who tweeted that they were "snappy in getting there", discovered the 2ft (60cm) plastic toy on arrival.

They removed the plastic alligator to prevent any further calls from concerned members of the public, a police spokesman said.

Kent Police
Police took the plastic reptile away before it scared any more members of the public

