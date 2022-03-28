Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware: Mark Brown denies second murder charge
A man accused of murdering a mother has pleaded not guilty to killing a second woman who remains missing.
Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, denied murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware from Hastings.
He previously pleaded not guilty to murdering mother-of-two Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent.
At Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing listed a trial for 17 October and remanded Mr Brown in custody.
Ms Morgan was last seen at a petrol station with her Mini Cooper near Cranbrook on 14 November last year.
Following a public appeal, Kent Police found her car and Ms Morgan's remains. Despite extensive inquiries, Ms Ware's body has not been found.
