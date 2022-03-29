Channel migrants: Almost 400 migrants cross Channel in small boats
Almost 400 people crossed the English Channel to the UK in small boats on Monday, the Home Office has confirmed.
The French authorities also stopped 101 people from making the crossing, a Home Office spokesman said.
The 12 boats with 395 migrants on board were intercepted by Border Force and brought to UK shores.
More than 3,000 people have arrived in small boats this month, compared to 831 in March 2021, with 4,559 making the crossing so far this year.
Tom Pursglove, minister for tackling illegal migration, said: "The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.
"Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they also impact on the UK taxpayer, risk lives and our ability to help refugees come to the UK via safe and legal routes."
Mr Pursglove said the government was cracking down on people smugglers through the Nationality and Borders Bill, which would also make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally.