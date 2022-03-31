Folkestone man jailed for sex assault in church

Kent Police
Steven Reble climbed onto an altar before holding a victim to the floor and shouting sexual comments

A man has been jailed for four years after sexually assaulting a woman in a church.

Steven Reble, 45, climbed onto a church altar in Church Street, Folkestone, Kent, before pinning a woman to the floor and shouting sexual comments at her.

He then assaulted two other women who came to her aid on 23 June last year.

Kent Police described Reble as a "dangerous man" whose actions were "extremely frightening".

All his victims were aged over 70.

Reble, of Longford Terrace, Folkestone, was arrested nearby and charged with sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He admitted all charges and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to four years in prison and a further three years on licence.

