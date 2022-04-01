Ukraine: Goudhurst opens its homes to refugees
- Published
Sixteen families from Ukraine are being offered shelter in a Kent village.
People in Goudhurst are working together to bring them to the UK under the Home Office scheme to house refugees fleeing the war with Russia.
The work is being aided by one of the Kent villagers who is Ukrainian, and who has helped translate forms.
Vika Gallacher said the Ukrainian families are "incredibly touched and so grateful for this opportunity to be safe" as Russian bombardments continue.
One villager, Jill Andrew, has been video-calling a woman Anna who has fled to Poland with her mother and young son.
The family will stay with her when they eventually reach Kent.
Ms Andrew said: "The stories she tells, living in basements for 10 days, and then finally making it to safety but not being able to help family and friends who are still left behind, it just brings home the reality of what's happening to these people."
On a recent video call, Anna said: "We don't want anything except to survive, to survive for our children and relatives."
Jobs and a support network for the refugees have already been lined up ahead of their arrival, which is expected in the coming days.
Alison Webster from Goudhurst Parish Council praised the village's community effort.
She said: "Seeing the TV pictures of what's happening in Ukraine, I think it's really touched the hearts of the villagers and it's such a small village. We all know each other, so it's quite easy for us to get together."