Man jailed over Margate machete attack
- Published
A man who seriously injured another man in a machete attack has been jailed.
Curtis Pettman swung at his victim six or seven times in what police described as a "senseless attack", during an assault in Margate, Kent, in July 2021.
The attack caused "life-changing wounds" to the victim, who used only his hand to protect himself, Kent Police said.
Pettman admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 23-year-old was jailed for 11 years at Canterbury Crown Court.
