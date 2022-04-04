Kent Fire crews tackle commercial garage blaze in Strood

@cameraleon
The smoke is spreading across the area and people nearby are advised to keep windows closed

Residents have been told to take precautions after eight fire crews were called to a blaze at a commercial garage.

A bulk water carrier was also sent to the business in Cedar Road, Strood, at 13:50 BST.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service advised anyone living or working nearby to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.

It said crews were continuing to battle the fire at 15:30.

Tim Decker
The blaze broke out in a commercial garage

