Calls for Dover road improvements as traffic chaos enters fourth day
- Published
Traffic chaos at Dover is affecting the economy across Kent, a council leader has warned.
Delays caused by a shortage of ferries, bad weather and the start of the Easter break left some travellers queuing for more than 9 hours at the weekend.
Kent County Council leader Roger Gough said "a lack of road resilience" was affecting "growth and mobility" across the county.
"It's high time it is addressed," Mr Gough said.
He added: "The trade corridor through Kent is of vital strategic importance to the country as a whole."
Freight vehicles are still parked on the M20 and A20 around Dover, as disruption for traffic crossing the English Channel enters its fourth day.
Capacity at the port had been reduced due to the suspension of P&O services and two DFDS vessels being taken out of action, but officials said services had been coping well until bad weather on Thursday night and a surge in demand due to Easter travellers.
Delays were worsened further on Monday after a Eurotunnel train broke down in the tunnel, causing the operator to suspend ticket sales and customers to face delays of about 90 minutes.
An emergency meeting with Roads Minister Baroness Vere, held on Monday, was attended by Mr Gough, Dover MP Natalie Elphicke and Dover District Council leader Trevor Bartlett.
Following the meeting in Parliament, Ms Elphicke said: "Once again the events of the last few days have highlighted the need for more road capacity and better traffic management for Dover.
"It is welcome that the minister has agreed to review the operational performance of these emergency measures, given their severe impact on local residents."
Mr Bartlett described the problems as "a disgrace" after businesses lost trade and locals were unable to get to work or medical appointments because of the gridlock.