Dover burglary suspect found asleep in shed
- Published
A man who was found asleep in a shed with suspected stolen items has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Found alongside the sleeping man were hockey sticks, a crowbar and tools, according to Kent Police.
Officers had been investigating reports of break-ins at 16 sheds in Durham Close, Dover, between Thursday and Saturday.
A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, is being held in police custody on suspicion of burglary.
Police said officers were looking to discover the full extent of the items stolen, but tools, a trolley jack , and a wooden clock have all been reported missing in the area.
