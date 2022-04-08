Dover: DFDS warns of further ferry delays ahead of 'peak' weekend
The ferry company DFDS is reporting delays of two hours on its services from Dover to Calais, and is not accepting P&O customers.
It comes on the eighth day of major travel disruption in Kent due to cross-Channel issues including P&O suspending its services and bad weather.
DFDS director of capacity Chris Parker said it was "running the ferries as fast as we can".
He urged people not to travel to the port unless they had booked in advance.
DFDS has more than 40,000 passengers booked on its services from Dover this weekend, a 50% increase on last weekend.
"We're running the ferries as fast as we can, we've added on extra sailings this weekend and we've increased the passenger capacity as well, so we're trying to be part of the solution here," he said.
The firm had been accommodating P&O customers, left without transport when the firm sacked 800 staff and cancelled its services in March.
It will not be taking these passengers over the "peak weekend", but will continue to do so again from Monday.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast Mr Parker said: "We cannot take a full load of our own passengers and then have more passengers from P&O, we simply don't have the capacity.
"We took the decision we would be better off to focus on our own passengers, and not disappoint P&O passengers arriving at the port.
"The worst thing is to have people turning up and for us to say 'we're really sorry but we do not have the space for you'.
"It's unfortunate."
All six DFDS ships are running on Friday at maximum capacity, with 54 sailings across the Channel.
Mr Parker urged people to make advanced bookings and not simply "turn up at the port".
"We will not be able to process you," he warned.
There is currently no delay on the Dunkirk route and traffic is free-flowing through Dover, but it continues to be held up on the motorway approaching the port.
A 23-mile (37km) stretch of the M20 southbound remains closed as part of Operation Brock.
Freight is queuing on the carriageway between junction eight and 11, while the northbound carriageway has been turned into a contraflow for other traffic.
East Kent Highways said the system is holding 4,500 lorries, when it "normally has capacity for around 2,000".